Alawi holds meetings with foreign ministers in New York

New York: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met (left) Ekaterina Zakharieva, Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, at the United Nations on Tuesday. They discussed bilateral relations. In an interview with the Sultanate TV after the meeting, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister hailed the wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the positive role played by the Sultanate as a mediator to solve international disputes. She also pointed out that the meeting with Alawi discussed issues of common concern and topics related to future visits between the two countries.

Alawi also met Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland. After the meeting, the Irish Foreign Minister, said: “I came to listen to the Omani wisdom in mediating international conflicts. The European Union considers the Sultanate’s peaceful policy in dealing with international disputes and issues is the most appropriate policy close to the EU.” He pointed out that the meeting touched on several joint issues, mainly Yemen and Palestine. Alawi met Sabri Boukadoum (pictured right), Minister of Foreign Affairs in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the current regional issues. — ONA

