Alawi chairs GCC consultative meet

New York: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, chaired the GCC consultative meeting held at the office of the Sultanate’s Permanent Delegation to the United Nations in New York City on Monday. Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, said that the meeting discussed the coordination between the GCC countries to prepare for the ministerial meetings to be held with a number of foreign ministers and international blocs on the sidelines of the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

The GCC Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation to the Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for hosting the GCC consultative meeting and for the arrangements and preparations it has provided for holding meetings of the Council with foreign ministers and international blocs on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and representatives of the GCC member states.