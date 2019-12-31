Al Wathbah Academy enrols 20 Omani entrepreneurs

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its commitment to strengthen support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has enrolled a new batch of 20 entrepreneurs into its Al Wathbah Academy session in Buraimi. The training programme includes many workshops aimed to develop the participants’ skills and knowledge in the field of businesses.

The unique Al Wathbah Academy programme is widening its reach to benefit entrepreneurs in Buraimi governorate following successful programmes previously conducted in Muscat, Al Batinah North, Al Sharqiyah South, Dhofar and Al Dakhiliyah.

The programme reflects the Bank’s commitment to sustainable development, strengthening the role of SMEs in the economic development of Oman. This programme will impart the required skills and guidance to entrepreneurs drawn from diverse fields. It is being conducted in collaboration with the Radiant Sail Foundation and all trainees who complete the programme successfully will receive an internationally-recognised certificate from the US-based Project Management Institute (PMI).

Al Wathbah Academy for SMEs was launched by Bank Muscat in 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to equip youth with self-employment skills. A number of entrepreneurs have graduated from Al Wathbah SME Academy to date and are now successfully following their business dreams and also contributing to the country’s progress and development. Notably, the training programme is being organised across different governorates so as to help in the overall development of all parts of the Sultanate.

Al Wathbah SME Academy offers a comprehensive suite of tailor-made finance solutions and non-financial services targeted at small and medium enterprises. Credit facilities, both short-term and long-term in nature, are available to all sectors. Further support is extended through non-financial services in the areas of education, coaching, networking opportunities and workshops.

Related