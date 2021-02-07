Al Turki edge Alpha in thriller, IT Works too good for AER

MUSCAT: Jitenkumar Ramanandi excelled with the bat and ball to take Al Turki NMC to a sensational 11-run victory against Arm Alpha in a low-scoring Premier Division 50-over League thriller at OC Turf 1 in Amerat on Saturday.

Al Turki found the going tough in a battle of best bowling attacks as Oman’s pace trio Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah and Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, did for Alpha what they do best for the country against top international sides; run through sides when the conditions are in their favour. Leaving Al Turki to defend a meagre 107, Butt (4 for 41), Kaleemullah (23 for 27) and Khan (2 for 35) paved the way for Alpha to cause a big upset by overhauling a small total that would have been much smaller had Jitenkumar Ramanandi not contributed a defiant 26 not out, which also turned out to be the game’s highest individual score.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Al Turki NMC 107 all out in 26.5 overs (Jitenkumar Ramanandi 26 – 4×4, Ahmad Fayyaz 4-41, Kaleemullah 3-27, Bilal Khan 2-35) beat Arm Alpha 96 all out in 31.2 overs (Parth Trivedi 23 – 2×4, Odedara Jay 3-27, Hemalkumar Tandel 3-37, Mehran Khan 2-13, Jitenkumar Ramanandi 2-6) by 11 runs.

Adnan stars in big win for IT Works

In another Premier Division match, veteran Oman star Adnan Ilyas struck a vital 89 to help IT Works to a comfortable 139-run win over AER in a one-sided contest at OC Turf 1 on Friday.

Adnan came out to bat when IT Works was struggling at 42 for 4 in the 10th over. He was instrumental in his reaching a fighting 251 all out by adding 51 for the fifth wicket along with Adeel Ahmed, who scored 47, and then 65 for the sixth wicket with Muhammed Nadeem, who contributed 24. Shoaib Muhammed picked up 4 for 50 while Ghazanfar Iqbal claimed 3 for 46.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): IT Works 251 all out in 48.5 overs (Adnan Sulehri 89 – 10×4, 4×6, Adeel Ahmad 47 – 2×4, 1×6, Shoaib Muhammed 4-50, Ghazanfar Iqbal 3-46, Mohammed Nooran 2-41 beat AER 112 all out in 31 overs (Shoaib Muhammed 21 – 2×4, 2×6, Shakeel Ahmad 3-20, Zeeshan Maqsood 3-27, Rana Naeem 2-26) by 139 runs.

E&Y upset Zawawi

Akbar Sheeraz’s 4 for 44 and Farhan Afzal’s 56 were the highlights of Ernst & Young’s stunning one-wicket victory against A Division leaders Zawawi Powertech at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Brief Scores (A Division): Zawawi Powertech 151 all out in 42.5 overs (Ramkumar Chinna 45 – 5×4, Akbar Sheeraz 4-44, Alkesh Joshi 2-18, Farhan Afzal 2-30) lost to Ernst & Young 152 for 9 in 50 overs (Farhan Afzal 56 – 3×4, 2×6, Prabhakaran Kannan 3-38, Kalaiarasan Natarajan 2-16, Suhil Kanagaraj 2-33) by 1 wicket.

Rahul shines

in win for LC Tech

Rahul Rajeev’s 66-ball 92 and Noushad Haneefa’s 4 for 26 powered LC Tech to a six-wicket win over PDO RC in a 30-over B Division League game at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Friday.

PDO failed to post a big total on the board, getting bowled out for 160 in the 27th over. Nadeem Ahmed top-scored with 56 off 44. Apart from Noushad, Jaleel Ahmed bowled well too, taking 3 for 23. It took LC Tech only 19.1 overs to surpass the total, scoring 164 for 4 thanks to Rahul’s brilliant knock while Ashok Patel contributed a fluent 38.

Brief Scores (B Division): PDO RC 160 all out in 26.5 overs (Nadeem Ahmed 56 – 8×4, 1×6, Iqbal Javed 32 – 9×4, Noushad Haneefa 4-26, Jaleel Mahamood 3-23) lost to LC Tech 164 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Rahul Rajeev 92 – 12×4, Ashok Patel 38 – 7×4, Zakir Khan 3-40) by 6 wickets.