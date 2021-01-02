Al Suwaiq, Oman club, Al Rustaq in HM Cup last 16

Musannah, Al Ittihad advance to pre-quarters –

Oman club sailed into the last-16 of the HM Cup after they beat Jaalan 2-1 at the Seeb Stadium on Saturday. Saud al Farsi and Janio Osibni netted Oman club’s goals while Marwan al Sawai struck the only goal for the guests.

Advancing to the round-of-16, Al Rustaq trounced Masirah 3-1 at the former home at Sur Sports Complex on Saturday. Mohammed al Ghafri was the man-of-the-match as he scored two goals in the game in the 56th and 92nd minutes while the third goal struck by his team-mate Mohammed al Ghafri.

Masirah’s Mazin al Buraiki registered the consolation goal for Masirah. At Al Saada Sports Complex, Al Ittihad thumped Al Ettifaq 5-2 to move into round 16. Oman’s former national team player, Jameel al Yahmadi, scored an own goal for the hosts in the 18th minute.

Azan al Musalami found the net in the 26th minute to score the equaliser. Rushdi Rajab, Abdulmajeed Dada and Mohammed Sadoon lead Al Ittihad team again as they scored the second, third and fourth goals respectively.

Khalil al Musalahi reduced the margin as he netted the second goal for the guests. Abdulla Zaher confirmed Al Ittihad moving to the next round as he scored the fifth goal in the dying minute.

Musannah snatched a crucial 1-0 victory over Al Shabab at Al Rustaq Sports Complex to advance into the last 16. The winner was struck in the extra time by Ismail Kukao as the regulation time ended in a goalless draw.

Three-time winner Al Suwaiq booked a slot in the last 16 round as they clinched a tough triumph against the fighting, Al Bashayer 2-1 in penalty after the match ended 3-3 in the real time and extra half.

The former national goalkeeper Mazin al Kaasbi was the star of the match as he saved four penalties and assisted his team to secure a slot in the upcoming round.

On Friday, the Omantel League club, Muscat, was knocked out by the first division league representative, Samayil, 2-1 in the round of 32 of the HM Cup in a thrilling match at Seeb Stadium.

AbdulQader Fall put Muscat ahead and Samayil bounced back strongly in the second half as they got the equaliser and winning goal through John Franko.

The 2019/2020 HM Cup runner up, Al Oruba, trounced Salalah club 2-0 at the latter’s home in Al Saada Sports Complex. Omran al Farsi and Khalid al Alawi netted the goals for the guest.

The triumph meant moving of Sur-based team to round 16.

Al Mudhaibi club were very closed to advance to the next stage of the prestigious His Majesty’s Cup.

However, they suffered a 4-2 penalty loss against Saham. The regulation time ended in 1-1 draw. Saham took lead as Falo Galas scored own goal while Nasser al Rawahi found the net and score the equaliser.

Ibri thrashed Mirbat 4-0 at Ibri Sports Complex to advance into round last 16. Despite that the first half ended in a goalless draw, Al Dhahirah representative team registered a comfortable win in the second half as Emerson began the scoring campaign after eight minutes from the break.

Silva added the second goal in the 70th minute while Said al Dahbouni increased the margin to three. Abdulmajeed al Owaisi ended the campaign as he stuck the fourth goal in the dying minutes.

The Round of 32 will conclude on Sunday with five games as three-time winners Seeb will take on Al Talieah at Seeb Stadium. Four times winners Sur will meet Bahla at Sur Sports Complex while Ahli Sidab will clash against Al Nahda at the ROP Stadium.

Former champions Al Nasr (2017-18) will meet Bausher at Al Saada Sports Complex. Majees will take on Nizwa at Sohar Sports Complex.

Adil Al Balushi

MUSCAT, Jan 2