Al Suwaiq farms growing tropical jackfruit trees

SUWAIQ: Some farms in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq, Governorate of North Al Batinah, have succeeded in growing the tropical jackfruit. The seeds were brought from southeast Asian and African countries. The local farmers improvised different methods of increasing productivity. South and southeast Asia is the original home of the jackfruit, which grows in India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the archipelago of Malay. It also grows in equatorial areas like Jamaica and Tobago, as well as Brazil and some Arab countries close to the Equator. The fruit can be grown in commercial quantities in humid areas. — ONA