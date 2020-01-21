Local 

Al Sunaidy meets with executive chairman of WEF

Oman Observer

Davos: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum on the sidelines of the WEF meetings currently being held in Davos.

The meeting discussed the aspects of joint cooperation between the Sultanate and the WEF as well as the Sultanate’s participation in the WEF programmes related to employment skills and qualification. Dr Al Sunaidy is leading the Sultanate’s delegation at the 50th WEF which is attended by government officials, businessmen and representatives of civil society organisation from the world over.

The forum focuses on socioeconomic issues including future jobs and opportunities, the challenges resulting from the fourth industrial revolution, sustainability and issues pertaining to the effect on the climate. — ONA

observer has 5022 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

