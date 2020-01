The 191-km Al Sharqiyah Expressway, which stretches from the Wilayat of Bidbid to the Wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi, will be opened today. The Ministry of Transport explained that the expressway will be under a test period of 3 months during which only light vehicles will be allowed on the road. After the 3-month period, all heavy vehicles will be allowed to use the expressway, except those loaded with petrochemicals and hazardous materials.

Related