Al Sharqiyah Aviation launches services in Muscat

Muscat: A Muscat city of tour onboard a helicopter is now possible with Al Sharqiyah Aviation (ASA), which launched its first operations on Monday. It may be noted that the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) issued an air operator’s certificate to the ASA last week, allowing it to start services with immediate effect.

Speaking to the Observer, Adam al Rashdi from Al Sharqiyah Aviation (ASA) said that five passengers on board a helicopter can now take an aerial city tour starting from Muscat Bay helipad to discover Oman from the sky, over the Muttrah Waterfront, Qantab, and other scenic places of the capital.”

He added, “With the helipad facilities at Muscat International Airport and Muscat Bay, we are ready to offer charter solutions that will benefit various sectors such as logistics and tourism.”

“Currently we can do an aerial city tour from different locations, private transfer from/to any possible spot or do any logistic services upon request. In the coming months, ASA will receive its second helicopter, which can take up to eight passengers and support other industries”. Al Rashdi said

According to PACA, “the licence has been offered to Al Sharqiyah Aviation (ASA). The service, first of its kind in the Sultanate, will be operated both inside and outside the Sultanate and join the existing national air operators which will contribute to the wheel of development in the Sultanate’s aviation industry”.

PACA said the permit comes within the framework of its efforts to develop the aviation sector in the Sultanate by allowing the private sector to expand its activities according to approved standards.

In a statement, Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO of PACA, underlined the role played by the authority in the development of the aviation sector in the Sultanate.

In October 2019, Al Sharqiyah Aviation (ASA) announced the arrival of the first commercial helicopter in the Sultanate.

Al Sharqiyah Aviation (ASA) is a completely owned Omani Company and part of the prestigious MB Group. For more information or to book flights, contact Al Sharqiya Aviation at 95444430.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.