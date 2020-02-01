Al Sharqiya Aviation receives air operator certificate

MUSCAT: In a first of its kind step for tourism in Oman, Al Sharqiya Aviation (ASA) has received the Air Operator Certificate from the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, allowing the company to begin providing private air transport for individuals and companies on board its Airbus H125 helicopter. ASA’s CEO Captain Wafid al Lawati attended the certificate’s handover from Mubarak al Ghailani, Director General of the Civil Aviation Regulation department at PACA.

Captain Wafid said about the certificate: “Receiving this certificate is an important step for us. We look forward to providing private air transport services both to individuals and to companies in order to facilitate business activities.

“ASA will help support various economic sectors such as tourism and logistics, as well as other sectors according to demand,” he added.

ASA is valuable addition to the local tourism sector, as its helicopter provides sightseeing tours across Oman, allowing guests to view Oman’s beauty from the sky. Services will begin from Muscat, travelling across other wilayats and destinations to provide a safe and unique experience. In the coming months, ASA will receive its second helicopter, which can carry up to eight passengers and will help support private air transport services for other economic sectors.

In the final quarter of 2019, ASA signed an agreement with Muscat Bay Resort to provide transport services for visitors as an additional benefit for homeowners. The company also signed an agreement with Muscat International Airport to provide travel services for airport users both in Oman and across the GCC.

Related