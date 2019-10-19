Al Seerah Tower in Qurayat A towering historical icon

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA AL SALMANI –

At the top of a rocky outcrop, Al Seerah Tower is one of the most imperative historical symbols of Qurayat. Historical sources indicate that the construction of this tower dates back to more than 400 years. Some Portuguese maps indicate that the construction of this tower was to tighten control over seaports during the Portuguese presence.

Other sources indicate that the tower was built during the reign of Imam Nasir ibn Murshid al Yarubi to prevent any sudden attacks by the Portuguese.

The tower was restored for the first time during the reign of Sultan Said bin Taimur al Busaidy (1914). It was also repaired in 1995 during the period when the fishing port was established.

There are many stories connected to this tower. In the past, grooms used to flock to the tower, and circumcision ceremonies for children were held nearby.

People wished to visit this site as they believed there was a tomb of a noble man called Shaikh Masoud al Zaafarani. Local people used to celebrate weddings and other ceremonies with their folk music. However, this habit has come to an end now, a citizen told the Observer.

Recently, the tower became a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts as well as tourists. The site is the starting point for marine boat races and is a convenient harbour for importing and exporting fish.