Al Salam spikers claim league shield

Muscat, March 4 – Al Salam spikers continued their domination for domestic competitions as they regained the title of the Oman volleyball first division league. Batinah registered a thrilling 3-2 win over Al Kamil W’al Wafi in the final match at the indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex late on Tuesday. In an exciting final, Batinah began the game strongly as they managed to finish the first set 25-19. Al Kamil W’al Wafi claimed the second set 25-23. Al Salam returned again to be ahead as they win the third set by 25-15. The thrilling forth set ended for Al Sharqiyah team with 25-19. In the crucial set, Al Salam managed to win the match by 15-13. Seeb clinched the bronze medal as they outplayed Sohar 3-1. The scoreline ended as: (25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23).

Dr Yahya bin Nasser al Khusaibi, the Under-secretary of Ministry of Legal Affairs, the chief guest delivered the awards to the top three teams. He distributed the bronze medals to Seeb players while Al Kamil W’al Wafi players received silver medals. Seeb players got the gold medals and the chief guest gave the league shield to the team capitan. At the individual awards level, Al Salam’s player Ibrahim al Mazini received the best lebro award and his team mate Ayman Salim won the best free player. Falah al Jaradi from Al Salam team also claimed the best valuable player award. Shaikh Badar Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) awarded a memento to the chief guest.

Al Salam represented the Sultanate recently at the Arab Volleyball Championship which was held recently in Cairo city in Egypt. The team showed a top performance in the tournament which featured participation of 17 Arabian teams. Batinah team finished in the sixth place. Al Salam suffered a 3-2 loss against hosts Al Ahli (Egypt) and Al Zamalik (Egypt) 3-0. They won 3-2 against with Gas Janoob (Iraq).

After completion of the first division league, The Tunisian coach Haitham battalion will look forward to snatch another accomplishment at the domestic level in the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship. Batinah team won the Ministry’s Shield for three times in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

