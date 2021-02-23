Al Salam crowned first division league winners

Muscat, Feb 23 –

The experienced national volleyball coach, Shihab al Din al Riyami, affirmed that crowning Al Salam club as champion of the Oman volleyball first division league 2020-21 is based on the proper implementation of the technical and tactical training plan.

The technical director of Al Salam club added that the team depended on the advanced technology applications to perform different training sessions including Data Volley Programme which is classified as one of the top software.

“I have set a clear map for shaping the team and that is according to full implementation of proper scientific ways in training. Also, we are having an experienced coach in the club represented by Tunisian Haitham al Wasalti. We are using different advanced items during the training sessions including speed radars and dedicated devices for other training parts which assist you in identifying the weakness part in the opponent team,” he added.

The international lecturer unveiled that the team’s objective is to dominate all the internal competitions including the top tier league. The Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship is the next target and we will face Al Kamil W’al Wafi team again in the semis round. It is quite a tough and exceptional season as the league duration was less than two months,” he concluded.

Late on Monday, the northern Batinah team, Al Salam, retained title of the Oman volleyball first division league 2020-21 as they edged Al Kamil W’al Wafi 3-2 in the concluding game at the indoor halls of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Al Salam confirmed their domination as they duplicated the win since the last fixture few days ago when they beat Al Kamil W’al Wafi 3-1 in the last round of the league. Al Salam won 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23 and 15-11.

The event was held under the auspices of Rashad bin Ahmed bin Mohammed al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, in presence of Shaikh Badar bin Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA).

The chief guest awarded the medals and shield to the top winners. Al Salam’s Falah al Jaradi was named as the Most Valuable Player award (MVP) of the championship.

Adil Al Balushi