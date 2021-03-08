Al Saidiya School marks anniversary

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education on Monday celebrated the eighty-year anniversary of the establishment of Al Saidiya School in Muscat, under the auspices of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal bin Hamad al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat. Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education and Nasr bin Badr al Busaidy, Director-General of Customer Experience with Oman Post attended the ceremony. The ceremony included a speech of the Omani National Committee delivered by Amna al Balushi, the committee’s Under-Secretary. She said: “Education in the Sultanate has witnessed many transformations and historical junctures, from the dhikr circles in mosques, through schools established by scholars, to a new stage when Sultan Said bin Taimour ordered to establish Al Saidiya School in Muscat, for regular education, in 1940. The school continued in graduating its students from then until the year 2000, to create and prepare the generations to contribute building the renaissance of Oman and its civilisation.”

The chief guest and the attendees toured the photo gallery, which displays images of many educational documents presented for the first time to the museum visitors, such as the student records, preparation books, student certificates, and administrative circulars. After that, a commemorative postage stamp was issued to commemorate the school’s eight-year anniversary. The post stamp will be available in all Oman Post branches throughout Oman.