Al Sabahi confident of top performance

Yaqoob al Sabahi, head coach of Oman U-19 team, is confident about his boys to deliver top performance during the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualification Group A matches which will be held in Seeb Stadium during November 22 to 30.

The coaches from the participated teams in the group unveiled their technical preparations at the press meet at Sundas Rotana Hotel on Thursday. Al Sabahi, Kuwait’s coach Denko Dench, Iraq coach Qahtan Chathir, Palestine coach Ali al Hawmda and Pakistan coach Saeed Nasser attended the press conference.

Al Sabahi, the experienced national coach, affirmed that the Sultanate’s hosting of the qualifiers in Muscat is an advantage for the team. “This is the first time that the national U-19 team players will play in Muscat in an official tournament. We worked hard to adapt the players to benefit from this chance to earn the direct ticket to the AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020. The assignment is very tough in this group as all the teams are in full readiness and have talented players,” the Oman coach said.

Kuwait coach, Denko Dench, mentioned that the main aim for them is to work to develop the football in Kuwait after the lifting of suspension by Fifa. “ All the players in the team are in good shape to be one of the competitors to seal the slots to the Asian Cup Championship. The Fifa suspension affected negatively at the junior level of Kuwait football. I am working with the technical staff to overcome this issue and to bring back the game to better level for us,” the Croatian coach stated.

MISSING HOME ADVANTAGE

Iraq coach Qahtan Chathir said his team missed the home advantage after the event was moved from Iraq to Muscat over security reasons. “We missed an opportunity for home fans support. However, our focus now is on the upcoming matches and to seal berth for the championship. We have a new team which is comprised of new young players and the team concluded participation at the West Asian Championship on a successful note. The victory will encourage us to do better in this qualification tournament,” the former Iraqi international said.

Palestine coach Ali al Hawmda said that despite the existing situation of the country, the team will try to show top level performance during the qualification. “This is not an excuse we have to work hard and provide high technical level performance. The team is in good shape to begin the campaign,” Ali said.

Pakistan coach Saeed stated that Pakistan’s football is on the right track after the lifting of Fifa’s six-month suspension last year.

“All the players had an intensive domestic camp in Karachi city. All the players are motivated and will work hard to provide positive and good technical performance,” he said.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has granted the hosting of the AFC Asian Championship Qualification Group A matches to the Sultanate after the event was moved out of Iraq over security concerns. The qualification matches will be held at Al Seeb Stadium from November 22 to 30. The Oman U-19 team will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications for the AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020.

The Sultanate team will begin their campaign by taking on Palestine in the opening match on November 22 while Kuwait will play Pakistan. On November 26, Oman will take on Kuwait while in the third match the Sultanate team will meet Pakistan on November 28. Oman’s last match will be against Iraq on November 30.

Oman U-19 probables: Abdulhameed al Hasani, Nouh al Raqadi (Bausher), Maytham al Ajmi (Al Ettihad), Muntaser al Zadjali, Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Nibras al Mashari, Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Fahim al Saadi (Al Musannah), Mohammed al Balushi, Wael al Harthi, Said al Salami (Al Suwaiq), Mohammed al Tarshi, Al Azhar al Balushi, (Al Shabab), Mahmood al Alawi, Omar al Salti, Hamad al Mukhani, Salim al Dawodi (Al Oruba), Mulham al Sunaidy (Oman), Fahd al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi), Omar al Naimi, Nasser al Naimi, Mohammed al Hinai (Al Nahdha), Yousef al Shukaili (Ibri), Dawood al Jabri (Fanja), Abdullah al Yarubi (Al Bashayer), Salah al Khali, Khalfan al Rudaini, Khalid al Abadi (Saham) and Yousef al Shukaili (Ibri).