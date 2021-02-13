Al Rustaq hammer Al Nahda; Al Suwaiq win big

Muscat, Feb 13 – Southern Batinah team, Al Rustaq, clinched crucial three points from the hosts, Al Nahda, as they routed them 3-1 on Friday at the ninth week of Omantel League at the Al Buraimi Sports Complex. Cosmos Dauda put his team Al Rustaq ahead as he netted the opening goal in the tenth minute.

Mohsin Darwish’s battalion scored the equaliser through Ahmed al Matrooshi after seven minutes from the guests goal at the 17th minute. In the second half, Al Rustaq club showed a different style and the strikers registered a strong comeback as Ahmed al Siyabi scored the second goal for his team after six minutes from the commencement of the second half.

Omar al Fazari increased the margin as he struck the third goal in the 77th minute.

After the triumph, Al Rustaq climbed to sixth spot with 14 points while Al Nahda, who suffered their fourth loss, are struggling at 12th place and in the danger zone with three points.

The victory will encourage Al Rustaq in the forthcoming round as they will meet Musannah in the Southern Batinah derby on February 21 at Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

Four times winner, Al Suwaiq, overwhelmed Oman club 4-1 at Seeb Stadium on Friday night.

After their fifth victory in the league, Northern Batinah team reached the fourth place and have 16 points while Oman club suffered their second consecutive loss after Saham in the previous round, remained at ten points and at the eighth place. Despite to Oman club’s leading goal by Ganio Oseini in the 46th minute, Al Suwaiq team registered a powerful return as they netted four goals in the second half by Roudolphe Patrick, Diego Hernriqu, Abd al Noufli and an own goal by Abduladheem al Ajmi.

Oman Chairman club, Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, expressed his dissatisfaction on the referees’ performance at Omantel League. In a tweet, he said: “With continuation of the referees errors, Oman’s football will not move towards better development.”

Al Ittihad missed a thrilling win as Nizwa’s Elei Sesse scored the equaliser in the dying minutes to spoil the winning points of the hosts as the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Al Saada Sports Complex.

The result did not benefit both teams as they were looking for catching up three points to climb some spots above in the league order.

Al Ittihad positioned in the ninth place and possess nine points while Nizwa at 11th place and have six points. The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw while both the goals were scored in the second half.

Abdullah Zaher took the lead as he scored the first goal to lead the hosts in the 67th minute while Elei Sesse found the equaliser in the last three minutes prior to ending the match.

Al Nasr stunned Muscat with a solitary goal scored by Kabero Abdullah Mossa in the 53rd minute at Al Saada Sports Complex late on Friday.

With the triumph, the Salalah-based team raised their tally to 15 points at fifth place while Muscat remained at the relegation zone with three points only.