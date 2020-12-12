‘Al Ruba al Khali’ clinches Omani Derby Cup

Sports Reporter

Muscat, Dec 12

The horse, Al Ruba al Khali claimed the title of the Omani Derby Cup on Friday at Al Rahba Horse Racing Track in Barka.

The triumph came after a tough competition in the last round of the race which was dedicated for a distance of 2,200 metres for the pure Arabian horses.

The Omani Derby Cup is one of the top classic horses races in the Sultanate held annually. The winner horse was owned by Shaikh Hamed bin Salim al Balushi, the rider was Al Moutaism al Balushi and coached by the national coach Younis al Kalbani. Shaikh Hamed al Balushi, owner of the horse, was handed over the Cup by the chief guest during the podium ceremony.

The race, which was organised by the Royal Horse Racing Club (RHRC), was held under strict medical and safety protocols. The horse Arkan al Reef, owned by Shaikh Nasser al Saadi and ridden by Mounais al Siyabi was positioned as runner up.

The horse, SSR Heiba, finished in the third place. The horse owned by Salim al Rushaidi, ridden by Hamed al Malki and coached by Abdulaziz al Rushaidi.

The race featured from eight rounds including six rounds for the pure Arabian horses while two rounds for purebred hybrid horses. The first round was titled under “Dhofar University” for a distance of 1,200 metres and dedicated for the pure Arabian horses. As many as 16 horses took part in this round.

The rider Anas al Siyabi on “Silent Asaseen” horse managed to win the first place award at Sohar University” race which was dedicated for purebred hybrid horses for a distance of 1,200 metres. The rider Mounais al Siyabi was an opponent to Anas but the former ended as runner up on “Snafield”.

The owner of “Hathlool Thani” horse, Hamood al Nahdi, clinched the award of the top place for the Nizwa University race which was for a distance of 1,200 metres for the pure Arabian horses.

The horse “Hamayel” won the first place award for the “Al Sharqiya University” race which was for a distance of 1,200 metres for the pure Arabian horses.

The winning horse was owned by Hamza al Taie, ridden by Amer al Rasbi and coached by Essa al Balushi.

Al Buraimi University race was for 1,600 metres and dedicated for the pure Arabian horses and the race title went to “SSR al Safaa” horse which was owned by Salim al Mamari, ridden by Asim al Farsi and coached by Fahad al Hajri.

The following round was for the purebred hybrid horses for a distance of 2,200 metres. The horse “Kalkrand” won the title after tough competition with the horse “Nolohai” which ended as runner up.

The winning horse owned by Taher al Khalili, ridden by Amer al Rasbi and coached by Fahad al Hajri. Muscat University round was for 2,200 metres and dedicated for the pure Arabian horses. The horse “Betit Mounser” clinched the title. The horse was owned by Mohammed al Khalili, ridden by Ahmed al Siyabi and coached by Fahad al Hajri.

Related