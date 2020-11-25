Al Rawahi records second place effort in Middle East Rally Championship

Muscat: Oman’s young rally driver Abdullah al Rawahi has created a new record for in Oman motorsport and among rally drivers when he became the first Omani rally driver to capture the second place in the Middle East Rally Championship this season behind the champion Qatari driver Nasser al Attiyah.

The MERC organising committee after cancellation of Lebanon International rally this season due to Covid-19 pandemic, has decided to announce that the championship title this season has gone to the Qatari champion Nasser al Attiyah with co-driver Matheu Baumel, and Omani driver Abdullah al Rawahi along with co-driver Atta al Hamoud from Jordan got the second place overall and the third place was bagged by the Kuwaiti driver Mishari al Thufairi with co-driver Nasser al Kuwari from Qatar.

After only two rallies were organised this season in Oman and Cyprus and the cancellation of Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon rallies due to coronavirus, it was the only solution for the organising committee to hand over the titles to the champions as they were the only three who had participated in all the season which consists of two rounds.

Abdullah al Rawahi was elated with the result.

“I am glad and proud to be the first Omani rally driver to get this super title in the area, and send a lot of grateful appreciation to all the supporters and family who were behind the scene to make this mission possible.’’

FLAYING FINISH

Al Rawahi added that “We were having some difficulties in Cyprus rally and were afraid to lose the rally, but by the end reached the flaying finish which helped us to win the second place, and over all this season was for trial and gaining experience for me and my co-driver.

“Hopefully we can make it and participate with the same pace better next season if we have enough financial support and sponsorship.”

“I would like to thank Bank Sohar for their kind support and hope the preparation for next season will be more professional so we can get better results as all the rounds will be organised as it’s been announced.”