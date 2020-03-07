Al Rawahi crowned Jordan Rally champion

Amman: Talented rally driver Abdullah al Rawahi had another excellent achievement outside the Sultanate when he won the first place in the first round of Jordan National rally on Subaru Impreza. Meanwhile, his colleague and the new driver on Jordanian landscape Abdullah al Zubair clinched his first trophy in first championship outside Oman in Group N, when he took the second place behind Al Rawahi on Subaru Impresa N14 also.

The rally was organised to host five stages near the Dead Sea area in Nebo and Main but due to heavy rainfall in Jordan and for safety purpose, the organisers decided to cancel the remaining stages after finishing the first stage in Nebo and the second stage in Main.

The young champion Abdullah al Rawahi has finished both stages on the top leaving his colleague Abdullah al Zubair in the second place with total difference of 1 minute and 7 seconds only between the two champions. About 11 rally drivers joined the first round of the rally from different categories including four-wheel vehicles, with strong competition from the local drivers. But last year’s champion Abdullah al Rawahi took the first place in stage one in Nebo which was for 10 kilometres in 7 minutes and 15 seconds.

Al Zubair finishes second

Meanwhile, Abdullah al Zubair has finished the stage behind him 15 seconds only. Stage 2 in the rally in Main was for almost 17 kilometres where it was mostly flat and slippery , but the two Omani champions have proved that they are both talented drivers and Abdullah al Rawahi, who is very experienced in Jordan rallies finished first with a time of 12 minutes 57 seconds. Al Zubair ends the stage with a time of 13 minutes and 54 seconds. After finishing the rally on podium and receiving the trophies, Al Rawahi expressed his happiness for the effort.

“I am glad to start the defence of my title with another win in the opening race of the season and I wish to continue the race to get new experience to drive in rainy stages. But safety is very important for all, and thanks goes to my mechanical team for their effort and hard work,’’ he added. Abdullah al Zubair has commenced his first trail in Jordan and said that he came here to get experience outside Oman on N group. “Getting a place on podium is a happy moment for my career and I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this rally and to my technical team and my family who came to Jordan for support,’’ he added.

Mumtaz al Balushi