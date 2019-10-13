Al RAWAHI CLINCHES JORDAN TITLE

Oman’s Abdullah al Rawahi claimed the driver’s title at the Jordan Rally Championship 2019 after an absorbing five-round series. The youngster clinched Friday’s final round at the Dead Sea after championship favourite Khalid Juma was disqualified through a timing infringement at the final service, meaning the 37.5 points won were enough to take the honours.

Veteran campaigner Salameh Gammaz came in second on the day, and the points gained were enough to take runners-up spot overall for the season. Al Rawahi’s navigator, Ata Al Hmoud, of Jordan, claimed the co-drivers’ title with Feisal Al Gammaz coming in second.

