Al Rawabi doubles down on Isuzu trucks powered by OTE’s VLC

MUSCAT: Leading dairy products and fruit beverages manufacturer Al Rawabi is once again betting on the formidable reputation of the Isuzu brand of distribution trucks, suitably equipped with refrigeration units from Carrier Transicold, to get its immensely popular products safely to stores across the Sultanate.

To this end, the dairy company has turned to Vehicle Leasing Company (VLC) for a one-stop and cost-effective solution that fully addresses the brand’s transportation requirements.

VLC is the vehicle leasing arm of OTE Group of Companies, a prominent Omani business house with diverse interests spanning automobiles, auto accessories, consumer electronics, vocational training services, and manufacturing.

Muscat-based VLC specialises in crafting customised leasing and transport solutions that offer unmatched value to customers.

Under the arrangement, Al Rawabi recently took delivery of a brand new fleet of Isuzu trucks on lease from VLC.

Fitted with refrigeration systems from Carrier Transicold, a global industry leader in land transportation refrigeration solutions, the trucks offer an optimal, yet competitive, transport solution to Al Rawabi.

“Isuzu, unquestionably the world’s No 1 commercial truck, together with Carrier Transicold, the globally preferred refrigeration transportation brand, made for a winning combination in the price and quality-conscious perishables transportation business. Our cost-effective leasing solution, underpinned by these two impeccable brands, ticked all of the boxes for Al Rawabi,” said Rajesh Nair, VLC.