Al Raisi named OFA executive director

Muscat, Feb 8

The Oman Football Association (OFA) board has appointed Fahad bin Abdullah al Raisi as the new Executive Director replacing Said Othman al Balushi, on Monday.

Said Othman had submitted his resignation which was accepted by the board. The decision was made during the board meeting at OFA premises at the Seeb Stadium. The meeting was chaired by OFA Chairman Salim bin Said al Wahaibi.

The OFA board discussed the technical development and studies committee’s recommendations. The board approved organising domestic beach soccer championship and another tournament for futsal. It also approved the 2021 training plan of the senior national football team.

Al Raisi had worked as the former General Director of Sports Development and Welfare at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

During his career in the government sector, he moved in different positions until reaching to the top management and served many sports associations including Oman Tennis Association. He is the first Omani adviser in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). He led the projects for the Sultan Qaboos Sports Academy and the junior centres.

Adil Al Balushi