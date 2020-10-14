Al Rahba Racecourse to witness 1st horse race this Saturday

Barka: The Royal Horse Racing Club (RHRC) will organize the first horse race for 2020 – 2021 season. The race will take place at Al Rahba Racecourse in the Wilayat of Barka this Saturday (17 October 2020).

The race will be held without spectators. The authorities concerned have undertaken full precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all participants.

The event will include 8 races; 6 of which for pure Arabian horses and 2 races for thoroughbreds.

The RHRC urges all participants (coaches, jockeys) to stick to precautionary measures to contribute in curbing Covid-19 outbreak. –ONA