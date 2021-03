MUSCAT: Dr Adil bin Jamal al Owlaqi on Wednesday received Royal Letters Patent (Al-Bara’a Al Sultania) and was appointed as the Honorary Consul of Norway to the Sultanate.

The Letters Patent was presented by Dr Khalid bin Said al Jaradi, acting Head of Protocols Department at the Foreign Ministry, who wished Dr Adil success in advancing bilateral relations in a manner that benefits the peoples of the two countries. — ONA