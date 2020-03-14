Al Oruba, Rustaq register crucial wins

Muscat, March 14 – The competitions among the bottom teams of the Omantel League raised as all of them are looking to secure their presence at the top division league. Al Oruba revived their chances to stay as they booked the wining points against Bahla 1-0 at Sur Sports Complex on Friday for the 23rd round. Marshal netted the all important goal in the match. Sur’s home team succeeded to register their fourth consecutive victory and reached 23 points. Al Oruba is moving on the right track under the recently-appointed coach Farooq Abdullah and the player’s are focused on continuing on the winning path.

In the other encounters, Rustaq’s Abdullah Jai dedicated the winning points to his team as he struck the winner in the last ten minutes of the games against Saham on Friday at Suhar Sports Complex. Al Rustaq team defeated Saham 3-2 and added three crucial points to their credit and jumped to 30 points while Batinah team freezed to their previous 32 points. Al Suwaiq snatched a thrilling draw as they held Fanja to a 2-2 draw. At Seeb stadium, Fanja’s Said al Ruzaiqi put his team ahead in the 25th minute through a strong header but Ahmed al Masrouri equalised the result to 1-1 after completion of first quarter of the second half.

Fanja’s Doglas brought back his team in the front as he netted the second goal in the 65th minute. Ammar al Rushiedi scored the equaliser in the dying minutes. One point is still kept as a gab between the both teams as Fanja is leading with 30 points at eighth point while Al Suwaiq possesses 29 points at the ninth place. The fixture between Al Nasr and Al Nahdha ended in a 2-2 draw at Salalah Sports Complex. The draw fetched one point for each team as Al Buraimi representative reached 34 points while Al Nasr to 33 points.