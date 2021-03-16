Al Oruba lift second division league title

Muscat, March 16 – Al Oruba lifted the title of the 2020-2021 second division handball league championship after beating Al Suwaiq 27-21 in the concluding match of the league at indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Monday night.

With the triumph, the Sur-based team confirmed their presence in the top-tier handball league in the next season accompanied by Al Shabab who booked the second slot after finishing as runners-up. Al Ittihad were third and they will meet the last-placed team in the first division league to decide the last spot for the first division league.

Al Sharqiyah South Governorate team had played eleven matches and gained 31 points from 10 victories and suffered one loss. Al Shabab came in second with 30 points while Al Ittihad finished third with 29 points.

Nizwa, Qurayat and Ibri were positioned in the fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Twelve teams took part in the 2020-21 second division handball league championship including Al Khabourah, Saham, Al Nasr, Dhofar, Sohar, Al Suwaiq, Ibri, Qurayat, Nizwa, Al Ittihad, Al Shabab and Al Oruba.

After completion of the concluding round match, Nasr bin Hamood al Wahaibi, Chairman of Muscat club and chief guest, awarded the medals and trophies to the top placed teams in presence of Dr Said al Shahri, Chairman of Oman Handballl Association (OHA). Al Oruba team players received gold medals, the league shield and cash prize of RO 3,000.

Al Shabab players got the silver medals with a cash prize of RO 2,000, while Al Ittihad players received bronze medals and cash prize of RO 1,000.

MUSCAT TOP FIRST DIVISION

On the other hand, the first division handball league championship is under way and Muscat are topping the league table with 12 points while the closest opponents are Ahli Sidab with nine points.

Muscat beat Seeb 37-27 on Sunday in the fourth round. On Friday, Ahli Sidab defeated Seeb 29-23, while Muscat registered a tough win over Majees 25-24.

On Wednesday, Seeb will take on Oman club while Ahli Sidab will face Muscat in another match. Both matches will be held at the indoor hall at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The first game will start at 5 pm while the second fixture will begin at 7 pm.

The league will conclude on April 11.