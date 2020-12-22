Al Nuoman Order for Honorary Consul

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has conferred Al Nuoman Order, Second Class, on Leonardo B De Ocampo, the Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in the Philippines. He was granted the Order in appreciation of De Ocampo’s efforts and contributions in serving relations between the Sultanate and the Philippines. The Order was handed over by Munthir bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Philippines, when he received De Ocampo at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Manila on Tuesday. — ONA

