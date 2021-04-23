Al Nasr, Seeb withdraw from AFC Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Covid-19 Sub-Committee for the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup 2021 (West) has taken note of the Oman Football Association (OFA)’s confirmation of the withdrawals of Al Nasr and Al Seeb Club from the AFC Cup 2021.

The Sub-Committee noted the suspension of all international and domestic sporting activities in the country and recognised that the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic in Oman constituted an event of ‘force majeure’.

As such, the Sub-Committee has decided that there will be no replacement for Al Nasr Club in Group A, which will now comprise three teams – Al Hidd Club from Bahrain, Syria’s Al Wahda and 2019 champions Al Ahed FC from Lebanon.

The Sub-Committee also decided to cancel the Playoff Stage match between Al Ama’ari Center from Palestine and Kuwait SC, originally scheduled for April 27. Both clubs will now advance directly into Group C, with Al Ama’ari Center occupying position C2 and Kuwait SC taking position C4.