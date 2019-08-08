Al Nasr emerge champions in ‘Cheer Your Team’ tourney

Al Nasr team, representatives of Al Buraimi Governorate, emerged the winners of ‘Cheer Your Team’ competition organised by the Ministry of Sports Affairs at Seeb Stadium late on Wednesday.

Champions Al Nasr who belong to Al Nahda Club, beat Shabab al Miragh, representatives of South Al Batinah Governorate and member of Al Shabab Club, in penalty shoot-out 5-4 after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Mussaib al Busaidi put Al Nasr ahead in the 42nd minute but Shabab al Miragh got the equaliser in the 71st minute of the match through Al Mussaib al Siyabi.

In penalty shoot-out, Al Nasr players managed to score all their penalties to lift the title of the ‘Cheer Your Team’ tournament.

Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony in presence of Mohammed al Yahmadi, Chairman of Organising Committee for ‘Cheer your team’ programme, officials and fans of the both teams.

The chief guest distributed the awards to the top-place winners and honoured the participants at the different individual competitions as part of the programme and the referees who officiated the final match.

Mazin al Hinai was named the best goalkeeper in the tournament, while Jawher al Mukhaini from al Nasr team became the best valuable player of the tournament. Mohammed al Sinani from Ettihad al Sahil from Muscat Governorate claimed the top scorer award.

‘Cheer Your Team’ programme is ranked as one of the popular sport programmes in the Sultanate. As many as 21,622 players representing 596 teams took part in the seventh edition of the competition. The ‘Cheer Your Team’ programme for football was played in three different stages, beginning at the clubs level. The second phase was at the governorate level while the winners from second phase competed at the national level.

Al Nasr team with their victory broke the domination of South and North Al Batinah teams in the competition since 2013.

Al Tazamoun team from Al Khabourah were the champions for the first edition while Al Jazeera from Majees had clinched the trophy in 2014. Al Tazamoun had won the title in 2015 while Al Arabi from Musannah were the winners in 2016. In 2017, Al Sahel team from Al Suwaiq lifted the title.

The ‘Cheer Your Team’ programme was not only focused in the sports competitions in football and volleyball. The organising committee of the programme had many targets and objectives to achieve through providing a series of initiatives including a special hackathon for sports ideas and how to develop Oman’s sport towards top level.

Also, the programme included dedicated workshops for sports volunteering where you can have experienced volunteering people for the upcoming championships which will be hosted by the Sultanate for different sports in the near future.

The best fans team was another initiative raised by the organising committee for its second edition and the purpose was to encourage audience to support with sportsmanship. Another successful initiative was among the media teams for the best coverage for the competitions.