Al Nasr edge Dhofar to go top

Nizwa thrash Bashayer for first win in Group 3 of HM Cup

MUSCAT, FEB 6

Defending champions Al Nasr fought back to claim a 2-1 win against Dhofar in a crunch first-round match of the His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship at Al Saada Sports Complex on Friday.

The win put Al Nasr on top in Group 2 with nine points after their third straight win.

Dhofar, who blanked Salalah 4-0 on Thursday, are second in Group 2 with six points from three matches.

Dhofar were awarded a 2-0 win after Al Ittihad failed to turn up in their first match.

Al Nasr were stunned in the first minute itself when Usama Ramadhan scored a field goal straight away after the kick-off.

However, the title-holders regrouped and weaved good moves but Dhofar defended their 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Al Nasr pressed hard and earned several penalty corners.

Star player Ahmed al Noufali struck the equaliser from a penalty corner in the 24th minute. Akram Ashour capitalised on another penalty corner in the next minute as Al Nasr took an unexpected lead 2-1.

Al Nasr successfully defended their slim margin in the third and fourth quarters to run away with full points.

Dhofar players failed to find an equaliser despite several scoring attempts and penalty corners.

On Thursday, Dhofar had dominated Salalah at the Al Saada Sports Complex.

Majdi Khamis opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Shafi Talib made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

After the break, Dhofar continued with scoring as Mohammed Faraz struck home from a penalty corner in the 35th minute and Mohannad Mohammed completed the proceedings with a brilliant field goal to make it 4-0.

AL SALAM WALK OUT

OF SOHAR MATCH

At the Sohar Sports Complex, Al Salam withdrew from the Group 1 match against Sohar with 10 minutes to go and the home side leading 3-1.

Sohar will be awarded the win and sources in Oman Hockey Association indicated that there will be some punishment for Al Salam for their unsporting behaviour. Sohar are leading Group 1 with six points from two matches.

Al Salam have no points after losing to Majees 4-3 in a closely-fought first match.

Meanwhile, Nizwa registered their first win of the tournament by beating Bashayer 4-1 in Group 3 on Friday.

At the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Nizwa opened scoring through Indian recruit Nagappa from a penalty corner in the 10th minute. In the next minute, Saleh Ibris made it 2-0 with a field goal.

In the second quarter, Mustafa Mansour struck from a penalty corner to make it 3-0 for Nizwa.

Bashayer reduced the deficit just after the break as Waleed Abdullah found the target from a penalty corner in the 31st minute.

However, Hussain al Kindi ensured full three points for Nizwa with a nice field goal in the 44th minute to wrap up the match 4-1. On Thursday, Nizwa shared points with Muscat with a goalless draw.

Ahli Sidab are leading Group 3 with six points from two matches, while Nizwa are second with four points from three matches.

Anuroop Athiparambath