Al Nasr edge Ahli Sidab to clinch HM Cup

Al Nasr stunned defending champions Ahli Sidab 2-1 in the final to clinch their eighth His Majesty’s Cup hockey title at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Sunday.

Hamed Razi and Mohammed Ameen’s first quarter goals helped Al Nasr triumph in the game.

In a rain-affected game, it was Al Nasr’s early onslaught that fetched them the spoils.

Al Nasr’s last HM Cup victory was in 2017.

Mohammed al Batrani’s boys were on the ball as they outfoxed Ahli Sidab with their ideas.

Ahli Sidab had started the game with a lot of vigour to stamp their dominance on Al Nasr. However, Al Nasr were in no mood to make it easy for them with their counter attacking capabilities.

Al Nasr wasted a couple of penalty corners that came their way in the 8th minute of the match.

Ahli Sidab’s Abharan Sudev took the first shot of the match that was parried by Al Nasr goalkeeper Kuji Yamasaki in the 10th minute.

In the 12th minute, Hamed Razi’s penalty corner conversion ensured Al Nasr took a 1-0 lead.

Mohammad Ameen’s 13th minute tap-in doubled Al Nasr’s lead as they had their tails up at 2-0.

In the 14th minute, Ahli Sidab bounced back to reduce the deficit through Jandan Singh who converted a penalty stroke for a 2-1 scoreline at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Al Nasr looked to consolidate their lead after the beginning of the second quarter.

Tejinko Ahmed was at the forefront of Al Nasr’s offensive approaches as he created mayhem in the Ahli Sidab defence.

Ahli Sidab tried all they could to fight their way back into the game with intermittent rain making their life difficult.

Al Nasr held their nerve in the final minutes of the match to emerge as deserving victors.

Related