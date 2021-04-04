Al Najd farms produces ample crops supporting local needs

Al Najd located in the deserts of Dhofar Governorate has been lauded for its natural resources and fertile lands. It is considered one of the most promising agricultural areas in the Sultanate and an outstanding source of crops throughout the year.

In the summer, Al Najd farms produce a large variety of crops, the most important of which are wheat, watermelons, dates, weeds and some vegetables. This is possible through the smart use of greenhouses.

Ghanem Jaddad, the owner of a farm in Wadi Dawka, says that he has more than 500 palm trees, and in the summer they produce different types of dates, such as Khalas, Khenaizi and Naghal.

He added that after the success of cultivating dates in farms, “we have tended to grow several other types of fruits, and with the development of agricultural equipment and the use of modern irrigation systems, we planted weeds and some types of vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, as well as wheat, which is grown annually.”

He said that the most important crop that he cultivates in the summer is watermelons, which is among the most popular and desired fruits in this period, and they are produced in large quantities in Al Najd, as their crops contribute to covering the needs of the governorate’s markets and the Sultanate in general.

“We began planting watermelons at the beginning of last February, and the harvest will start in mid-April, indicating that the production of melons may reach approximately 200 tons”, he shared.

He also cultivates weeds, which are in demand as animal feeds and grow significantly in the summer. He said that demand for weeds grow in the summer as lands are usually drier and it is harder for camels to forage for food. During the Khareef season, he explained, the demand for weeds may decrease due to the increase in pastoral areas during this season.

He explained that agricultural products in Al Najd farms are very popular in the market for their quality and speed of access to the local market. The main obstacle lies in the lack of outlets receiving these crops that help increase agricultural production and ensure its continuity as these crops should support self-sufficiency for some important and necessary agricultural products.

The products of Al Najd farms cover the areas of Al Shasr, Hailat Al Raka, Hanfait, Dawka, and Wadi Bin Khawtar, as these lands are flat with fertile soil, in addition to the availability of arable groundwater.