Al Nahda hotels welcome guests as they reopen under new COVID-19 guidelines

MUSCAT: Hotels all over the country are reopening and welcoming guests after the country imposed lockdown and closure which lasted for nearly three months.

In Jabal Akhdhar, Sahab Resort and Spa opened on July 4th together with other luxury hotel and resorts brand under Al Nahda Hotels and Resorts portfolio which included Dunes by Al Nahda and Al Nahda Resort and Spa.

The hotels are opened with strict adherence to tthe guidelines released by the Omani government. The health and safety of all guests will continue to be a priority.

Based on expert advice and guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of Oman, the three hotels offer guests a minimal contact experience with the utmost safety, and health and wellbeing put into mind. The following initiatives will be undertaken:

ARRIVAL, CHECK-IN AND FRONT DESK OPERATIONS

To ensure a smooth and seamless check-in and departure, staff have been trained to deliver a high standard of service with minimal physical contact. Guests will receive a temperature check upon arrival and daily throughout their stay and staff have been trained to identify any guests with respiratory symptoms. All luggage will be disinfected as will each 4×4 vehicle between the guest arrival and departure

WELLNESS AND CARE COMMITMENTS

Staff will provide guests with safety amenities such as mask, gloves and sanitizers to guests upon request.

PUBLIC AREAS

Staff will frequently disinfect and sanitise all public areas using cleaning products that comply with the stringent WHO and Omani government guidelines

Hand sanitation dispensers at points of entrance in all public outlets

HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES

In addition to the twice-daily housekeeping service, each room will be cleaned and there will be a 24-hour vacancy period between each guest arrival to ensure each room is kept scrupulously clean and hygienic. All surfaces, including identified high touchpoints such as door handles, drawers, TV remote and bedside tables will be cleaned and disinfected daily.