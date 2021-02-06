Al Nahda have a foot in HM Cup semifinals

Muscat, Feb 6

Al Nahda registered a crucial 2-1 victory over Al Ittihad in a thrilling encounter in the HM Cup quarterfinal first leg match at the Al Buraimi Sports Complex on Saturday.

With the triumph, the Al Buraimi-based team have a better advantage at home in the second leg match which is scheduled to take place on February 16 at Al Saada Sports Complex.

Al Ittihad’s Moyad Awadh took the lead as he netted the opening goal in the 6th minute through a header which found the net. The first half of the match ended for the guests by 1-0.

In the second half, Al Nahda players registered a strong come back as they increased their attacking presence. The pressure made by Al Nahda strikers succeeded as Al Ittihad’s Ali al Shahri defender scored an own goal by mistake in the 80th minute. Three minutes later, Mansoor al Naimi scored the winning goal from penalty shoutout and assisted his team with a thrilling victory.

In Friday’s fixtures, Seeb put a foot in the semifinal of the prestigious 2020/2021 season His Majesty’s Cup Football Championship as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Saham in the first leg match of the quarterfinal round in Seeb Stadium.

The first half ended in a goalless draw after all the scoring attempts from both sides’ strikers were thwarted by the strong defence and goalkeepers saving.

The hosts awaited until the last ten minutes of the match as Saham’s Abdulaziz al Shumoosi scored an own goal by mistake. Mohammed al Ghassani and his team-mates tried to score the equaliser in the remaining minutes but the referee ended the match for Seeb by 1-0.

In the second match, Ibri revived their chances in the semis as they edged Al Suwaiq 1-0 in the first leg matches of the last-eight stage.

At Ibri Sports Complex on Friday, Yaqoob al Ghafri scored all the important goal in the first half in the 28th minute. With this crucial winner, Ibri will aim to end the return match on a positive note on February 16 at Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

