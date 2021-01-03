Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Sur and Majees advance

Bahla and Nizwa crash out of HM Cup

Five-time winners Al Nasr earned a ticket to the last-16 stage of the His Majesty’s Cup football championship after beating Bausher 2-0 at Al Saada Sports Complex on Sunday night.

The Salalah powerhouse’s opening goal was scored by Abdullah Nouh in the 34th minute, while his teammate Hamed al Habsi increased the margin to 2-0 in the 71st minute. With this triumph, the Salalah-based team began their campaign for a sixth title on a bright note.

Mansoor al Nuaimi and Ali al Hinai confirmed Al Nahda’s place in Round 16 as they registered a tough 2-1 victory over the first division league representatives Ahli Sidab in a thrilling encounter at the ROP Stadium.

Though Ahli Sidab took the lead in the first half through Muhannad al Shibli, Al Nahda registered a strong come back in the second half as Mansoor al Nuaimi equalised from a penalty.

Al Nahda’s resurgence continued in the additional time as Ali al Hinai netted the winner which saw them advance to the next round.

At Sohar Sports Complex, Northern Batinah-based team, Majees, stole the limelight as they snatched a 3-0 victory against Nizwa in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

Nizwa’s Ahmed al Adawi put his team ahead but Majees equalised through Ahmed Salim.

In another Round 32 match at the Sur Sports Complex, first division side Sur knocked out Omatel League team Bahla 4-3 in penalty shoot-out. The match ended 1-1 at the regulation time.

Bahla’s Beter Embaboy netted the opening goal in the 36th minute. One minute later, Sur’s equaliser came through an own-goal scored by Ayoob al Shyiadi.

Sur prevailed in the ensuing penalty shoot-out 4-3.

The qualified teams to the last 16 round will be set for the draw which will be announced very soon by the Oman Football Association.

The last-16 round matches will take place on January 21 and 22. The teams which secured spots in the next round are Oman club, Al Rustaq, Al Suwaiq, Al Musannah, Sohar, Al Ittihad, Samayel, Ibri, Al Orouba, Saham, Sur, Majees, Al Nahda, Al Nasr and Dhofar.

Adil Al Balushi

MUSCAT, Jan 3