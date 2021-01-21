Al Musannah, Al Nahda, Saham and Ibri enter last 8

MUSCAT, Jan 21 –

Al Musannah, Al Nahda, Saham and Ibri sealed berths in the quarterfinal round of the prestigious His Majesty’s Football Cup Championship on Thursday.

Al Musannah booked direct ticket to the next round of the showpiece championship as they defeated Oman club 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

The triumph confirmed the South Batinah team’s impressive show this season.

Oman club took the lead as Janio Seini scored the opening goal in the 12th minute through a header. Al Musannah players registered strong come back in the second half as their strikers converted the scoring attempts to a goal.

Mohsin al Khaimisi struck the equaliser from a strong shot outside the box and found the net in the 52nd minute. Ismail Kuakao benefited from Oman club’s defensive mistake as he gathered the ball and powered a shot into the net in the 72nd minute.

Oman club’s Mohsin Jawhar missed a penalty in the dying minutes as goalkeeper Khalid al Mamari saved the penalty to lead his team to the quarterfinal.

Al Buraimi representatives Al Nahda secured a spot in the quarterfinal after thrashing Majees 3-0 at Al Buraimi Sports Complex.

All the goals came in the second half with Ali al Rushaidi scoring the opening goal in the 60th minute. Mansoor al Naimi increased the margin as he netted the second goal from a penalty in the 85th minute and the same player confirmed Al Nahda’s triumph as he struck the third goal in the dying minutes.

The victory ensured the Buraimi-based team, who is chasing the first title, to the next stage of the top domestic football event.

SAHAM THROUGH

Saham moved to the last-8 round after beating Samayil 4-2 in penalty shoot-out at Sohar Sports Complex. The regulation time of the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

With this victory, the two-time winners ended Samayil’s campaign in the tournament.

Four-time HM’s Cup winners Sur were knocked out by Ibri 6-5 in penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time at Sur Sports Complex.

Ayman Ibrahim scored the opening goal for the hosts in the first half at 33rd minute while Ilyas Fernandes found the net in the second half in the 82nd minute to score the equaliser. Then, the match went to the extra-time without any change in the result and in the penalty shoot-out the Ibri team managed to end the match on winning note.

On Friday, title holders Dhofar will face off Al Rustaq at the latter’s home in Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

2019-20 edition runners-up Al Oruba will clash against Al Ittihad at Sur Sports Complex while Sohar will clash against Al Suwaiq in an Al Batinah North derby at Sohar Sports Complex.

Adil Al Balushi