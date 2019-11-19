Al Mouj Muscat supports Golf Fore Autism Corporate Charity Golf Day

MUSCAT: Al Mouj Muscat, a public-private venture between Omran, Tanmia and the UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties, supported Golf Fore Autism for the sixth consecutive year. The annual corporate charity golf day was facilitated by the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disability with Over 50 companies and individuals contributed through sponsorship, donation of prizes, auction items as well as other contributions throughout the day.

The fund-raising event was held at the award-winning Al Mouj Golf with all of its team contributing to the quality and success of the day, whilst also providing a platform that increases awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Funds from the event contribute to education and quality of life opportunities for children, adults, parents and caregivers impacted by Autism.

“Encouraging education and developing life skills is essential for all members of society and will remain a key focus area for us at Al Mouj Muscat,” said Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat. “Golf Fore Autism raised RO 15,150 this year and more than RO 68,000 over the past five years, and we are proud to support awareness and education for members of our extended community on the autism spectrum.”

