Muscat: Organisers of the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon extend their deepest condolences to the royal family, government, and people of Oman following the sad passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In this period of mourning, the 2020 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon has been postponed until February 21-22. 2020. All further updates will be posted on the official Al Mouj Muscat Marathon website and social channels.