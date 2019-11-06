Al Mouj Muscat Marathon joins list of world class marathons

MUSCAT: Just like the competitors of Sunday’s New York Marathon, those taking part in the 2020 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon will now be able to earn ranking points for the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Championships in 2021.

As well as New York, the selection of the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon as an official qualifying race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) Wanda Age Group World Championship sees the 2020 event join the likes of other qualifying marathons spread around the world such as Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, and Chicago.

“Al Mouj Muscat Marathon has been growing while acquiring an increasing international profile,” said David Graham, CEO of event organiser Oman Sail.

“Being named as an AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Ranking qualifying event is further recognition of the inspiring progress of the Muscat Marathon itself, as well as the expanding appeal of Oman as a sports tourism destination.”

The second AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Ranking season began in October and has already seen the 16-year-old record of Al Mouj Muscat Marathon International Ambassador Paula Radcliffe broken by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei in Chicago. The ranking season will end at the Chicago Marathon in October 2020, with the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championships held in the Spring of 2021.

“Throughout the last year, good health, relentless determination and a competitive spirit has fuelled hundreds of age group participants to push further in their racing journey,” said Chris Miller, divisional vice president of AbbottWMM.

Given the ideal conditions, it is no surprise that Al Mouj Muscat Marathon has grown rapidly from 135 competitors in the inaugural event in 2012, to over 8,000 across all events at the eighth edition in January 2019. That number is expected to swell again in 2020, with more than 10,000 projected to participate in the two-day running festival on January 17 and 18.

As well as Olympian and World Champion Paula Radcliffe, a host of Omani sporting stars will be taking part, with West Bromwich Albion and Oman goalkeeper Ali al Habsi, tennis player Fatma al Nabhani, Olympic show-jumping silver medallist Sultan al Touqi, car racer Ahmad al Harthy, sprinter Barakat al Harthi, and Olympic sailing hopeful Musab al Hadi all ambassadors for the event.

