Al Mouj Muscat launches premium gated neighbourhood

MUSCAT, MARCH 15 –

Al Mouj Muscat has released its most exclusive 6-bed villas and mansions, Golf Beach Residences, a unique collection of homes, including its last beachfront mansions.

The gated neighbourhood combines a limited collection of beautiful villas with an incomparable location and vibrant and luxurious oceanfront lifestyle.

The release of the northern section of Golf Beach Residences offers six-bedroom homes located within the prestigious Shatti District and within walking distance of the Golf District and award-winning Al Mouj Golf.

The 5-Star St Regis Resort can also be reached via beautiful boulevards and landscaped walkways.

Buyers will have the opportunity to choose from three distinct property types, each exquisitely designed to maximise natural light, with an abundance of space inside and out and every home enhanced through contemporary design, modern features and meticulous design details as well as electric car charging points.

The collection comprises seven elegant Zunairah mansions which have infinity pools and landscaped gardens and are the last mansions to be built with direct beachfront access at Al Mouj Muscat.

Also available are five outstanding and limited-edition Beach Park Villas with impressive pools and courtyards, and seven stunning Beach Boulevard Villas in this select gated community.

Nasser al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat says: “We are excited to announce the launch of Golf Beach Residences. These homes are truly remarkable, not only because they offer residents seclusion and exclusivity but because their location and design integrates beautifully with the sea, the natural landscape and with access to our world-class golf course and vibrant leisure opportunities.”