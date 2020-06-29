Al Moatasem al Maamari: Oman’s rising talk show personality

Oman’s rising radio personality Al Moatasem al Maamari is known for his debate skills and ability to extract information from the most challenging of guests.

Al Maamari, a winner of the Best Debater award in the GCC Countries Championship for Intellectual Debates, is co-founder of ‘Oman Debate’ — a team that won the award for Best Arab Initiative to spread the art of debate in 2018

Al Maamari recently joined Al Wisal FM to host the station’s talk show, ‘Muntada Al Wisal’.

As Oman is entering a new phase that is seeing changes on different levels, Al Maamari joins Al Wisal – Merge 104.8 sister radio station – to address these new challenges with a fresh perspective and dynamic approach.

The 31-year-old Omani RJ is also a medical doctor and holds Master’s degree in International Relations and Political Science from Sultan Qaboos University.

He was the co-founder and face of popular Omani YouTube channel ‘Wallah Nestahel’ which won the Kuwait Award as of the 10 best initiatives in the Middle East, the Vision Award for the Best Youth Media Project in Oman, and the Mubadron Award for Best Voluntary Initiative in Oman.

