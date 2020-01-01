Al Mazyona customers celebrate regional, Zeinah and Shababi draws

MUSCAT: A total of 75 winners won RO 1,000 each in the Bank Muscat Al Mazyona regional draw, which was held recently. The draw for the Capital Region, organised by Bank Muscat as part of its commitment to promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, was held at the Burj A’Sahwa branch of the bank in the presence of Laila bint Salim al Jabriyah, Regional Manager — West Muscat, Bank Muscat.

Bank Muscat also held two other draws recently in Sharqiyah. The special Zeinah draw for women was held at the Directorate General of Education in North Sharqiyah in the presence of Alia bint Saeed Al Habsiyah, Director General of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Education and Abdullah bin Juma al Araimi, Regional Manager — Al Sharqiyah North, Bank Muscat. Twenty Zeinah banking customers won prizes of RO 1,000 each in the draw.

A Shababi draw for the youth category was held at the Sharqiyah University in the presence of Hamad bin Muhammad al Hajri, Vice-President of Resources and Institutional Support, Sharqiyah University. The draw saw 50 lucky Shababi customers win RO 100 each.

Bank Muscat offer its valued customers many chances to win Al Mazyona prizes. The bank understands customer expectations and the Al Mazyona scheme includes prizes based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic

segmentation so as to ensure more chances of winning for all its customers across the Sultanate.

The 2019 scheme will soon culminate in a special end-of-year Al Mazyona savings prize draw, which will reward 54 lucky winners with high-value prizes.

Bank Muscat encourages everyone to save for the future with the objective of creating life-changing experiences for winners and allowing them to invest the prize money in things that will make a lasting difference, thereby improving the well-being of their families.

Customers can win more by saving more in their Al Mazyona accounts since their chances of winning goes up proportionally with higher deposit balances and the longer they save with the bank.

