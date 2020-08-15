Al Mazunah Free Zone launches e-payment service

MUSCAT: Al Mazunah Free Zone, administered by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has announced the activation of an electronic payment service using the Eddah System (bailment) for companies and bodies operating at the free zone.

Said bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, said tenants and service provides can use the service to finalise all of the transactions related to remote logistics services.

“This will greatly contribute in accelerating the completion of these transactions and facilitating commercial operations in the free zone,” Al Balushi said, adding: “The transactions can now be completed from any location without the need of approaching the concerned department at the free zone. Besides, the activation of this particular service comes in coincidence with a number of key projects at Al Mazunah Free Zone such as the launch of operations at the Mazunah Dry Port and the construction of Facility Building at the free zone, which will present integrated services and facilities required by investors, business owners and clients under one platform.”

Eddah system of Al Mazunah Free Zone represents an electronic system that incorporates the application of all rules and regulations related to operational controls in the free zone and entry of investors’ data as well as information related to the entry/exit of goods to and from the free zone. This system targets investors based in Al Mazunah Free Zone, investors from outside the free zone, clearance companies, shipping companies, employees at the free zone, and visitors to the free zone.

Al Mazunah Free Zone has witnessed notable growth during the first half of 2020. The total value of incoming goods into the free zone amounted to RO 334.4 by end of June this year compared to RO 143.4 million during the same period in 2019, marking a growth rate that exceeds 133 per cent. In volume terms, incoming goods totalled 210,160 tons during the first half of 2020 compared to 129,170 tons during the same period in 2019, representing a growth rate of 62 per cent. Incoming vehicles into the free zone totalled 19,384 during the first half of 2020 against just 945 vehicles during the same period in 2019, recording a growth rate of 1,951 per cent.