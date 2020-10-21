Al Mazunah Free Zone, Dhofar customs discuss traffic flow facilitation

Salalah: Al Mazunah Free Zone, which is managed and operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, held a meeting with the Directorate General of Customs of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) at Dhofar Governorate to discuss the importance of formulating a mechanism to facilitate traffic flow to and from Al Mazunah Free Zone and developing effective solutions to tackle the challenges faced by the investors and business owners in the free zone.

The meeting also highlighted the procedures followed by the customs clearance offices, the significance of implementing specifications and standards of the handling companies, and the free zone’s security system project.

General incentives are offered to investors in the free zone, including customs’ exemptions, 100 per cent foreign ownership, no minimum capital requirements, Omanisation rate stands at 10 per cent, and simplification of procedures for non-GCC investors to obtain residency in Oman. –ONA