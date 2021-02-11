Al Mashaykhi shines with record show

Oman paralympic star Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged the first gold medal for the Sultanate at Fazza International Championships — Dubai 2021 Grand Prix — which is under way in Dubai city.

The 30-year-old clinched the yellow metal in shot put competition. The Sultanate hero broke his personal record on way to new record with a clearance of 10.72 metres.

This record performance will boost Al Mashaykhi’s confidence ahead of the 2020 World Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

Oman’s paralympic icon will take part in throwing scepter competition on Friday. Oman’s delegation featured many other athletes including Iman al Shamsi who will compete in the discus throw for F34 category while sprinter Taha al Harrasi will be in action in long jump, 100 metres sprint and 400 metres run.

Oman’s official delegation is headed by Dr Mansoor bin Sultan al Touqi, Chairman of Oman Paralympic Committee (OPC), head coach Sonia Mustafa and Hani al Shamakhi, physiotherapist.

Al Mashaykhi expressed his satisfaction with the gold medal.

“I am very glad with this accomplishment. I am awaiting for the remaining results to confirm the attendance at 2020 World Paralympic Games in Tokyo. I am looking for more medals in the forthcoming competitions,” he said in a statement.

The event began on February 9 and will conclude on February 14. Oman Paralympic athletes are looking to claim more medals in the forthcoming days.

In their previous international paralympic participation, the Sultanate athletes took part in the fifth edition of the International Paralympic Athletics Meet in Morocco in February 2020. Mohammed al Mashaykhi had claimed gold medal, while Taha al Harrasi had won silver medal in 100 metres sprint.