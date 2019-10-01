Al Kindi meets horse owners, trainers

MUSCAT: Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary-General of Royal Court Affairs, met the horse owners and trainers from the governorates prior to the start of horse racing season 2019-20.

Al Kindi opened his speech saying that the horse racing in Oman has been developed. Thanks to the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He thanked all the horse owners and trainers for their attendance and their inputs for the development of horse racing in the Sultanate. “The Royal Horse Racing Club completed all the preparations to begin the horse racing season 2019-20. This edition will feature 20 horse races at the Al Rahba Racecourse in Barka which had some modification in coordination with Ministry of Sports Affairs and Oman Equestrian Federation. The initial race will be on October 17 while the concluding round race will take place on April 4, 2020 at Al Rahba Racecourse in Barka,” the Secretary-General of Royal Court Affairs added.

Later, Nasr al Kindi answered to all the inquiries and discussions which were raised by the horse owners and trainers and he affirmed that Royal Horse Racing Club will continue its efforts to improve the horse racing scene in the Sultanate. The meeting was attended by Dr Sarhan bin Salim al Zaidi, General Director of Royal Cavalry, and officials of Royal Horse Racing Club.

