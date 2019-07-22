Al Khoudh emerge champions in roller skating tourney

MUSCAT, July 22 – As many as 90 players took part in the first edition of one-day roller skating tournament organised by the Oman Skating Sports Committee (OSSC) on Saturday at the indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The tournament featured participation of seven teams representing different areas from the Sultanate including Salalah, Suhar, Ibri, Seeb, Al Khoud and Mabela. The tournament was part of the OSSC preparation for the development of the domestic teams ahead of the World roller skating tournament in India in next November.

All the teams were distributed into two groups. The first group included teams of Seeb, Al Khoud and Mabela. The second group clubbed teams of Salalah, Suhar, Ibri and Suwaiq. Salalah and Ibri qualified from second group while Seeb and Al Khoudh booked spot from the first group. Ibri beat Salalah 3-1 in the third-fourth place match. Al Khoudh outplayed Seeb 2-0 in the final match to lift the title. Among the individual awards, Ziyad Mubarek from Seeb team claimed the best player award while Majdi al Balushi from Al Khoudh team won the best goalkeeper award. Yousef al Balushi from Seeb team got the top-scorer prize.

At the end of the awards ceremony, Saif Said al Shibli, Director of Sports Leader Centre at the Ministry of Sports Affairs, presented the trophies and medals to the top teams’ players. The OSSC also organised a training course for coaches as part of the tournament in coordination with International Ice Hockey Federation. The OSSC is an umbrella of all the sports related to skating including ice hockey, free-style skating which comprise of roller skating and other related sports. The OSSC aims to boost skating sports in the Sultanate among the youth and encourage all to know more about types of skating sports and to take part in different tournaments.