Head stories 

Al Khalili to attend Mauritania function

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, left for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to represent the Sultanate at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Mohamed Ould Sheikh Ghazouani as a new president of the republic. The minister was accompanied by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and a number of officials. The inauguration ceremony will take place in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, on Thursday.

You May Also Like

His Majesty greets leaders

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty greets leaders

Failure to educate girls could cost world $30 tn

Oman Observer Comments Off on Failure to educate girls could cost world $30 tn

Three schoolkids killed, 7 injured in accident

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Three schoolkids killed, 7 injured in accident