Al Khalili to attend Mauritania function

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, left for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to represent the Sultanate at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Mohamed Ould Sheikh Ghazouani as a new president of the republic. The minister was accompanied by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and a number of officials. The inauguration ceremony will take place in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, on Thursday.

Related