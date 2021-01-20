Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Seeb and Ahli Sidab win

Muscat, Jan 20 –

Al Kamil W’al Wafi, runners-up of the 2019-20 Oman volleyball first division league, emerged a 3-0 win over Sohar in the third round of the league at Sohar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Coach Khalid al Shizawi’s men made a strong start as Al Kamil W’al Wafi won the first set 25-16. In the following set, there was a tough competition between both teams as the hosts were looking for an equaliser but Al Kamil W’al Wafi spikers clinched the winning points as they ended with two points gap at 26-24.

The guests confirmed their triumph in the last set as they won 25-20. The victory moved the team from the third position to the second place with six points while the Suhar club remained in the fourth position and possess three points.

League leaders Seeb registered their third consecutive win in the league as they beat Masirah 3-0 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Coach Jamal al Maamari’s battalion ended the first set smoothly with 25-20 scoreline. Seeb’s spikers did not face difficulty in the second set as they ended 25-10 while the last set was thrilling as Masirah’s spikers tried to bounce back but Seeb’s players’ experience saw them win it 25-23.

The victory of the Muscat-based team ensured their stay on the top of the league with nine points.

On the other side, the Masirah club is struggling in the danger zone as they possess one point only. Seeb, who were third in the previous edition, began the 2020-2021 league season with a 3-0 victory against Ahli Sidab. Seeb’s second successive triumph was over Bahla 3-0.

AHLI SIDAB CLAIM

FIRST WIN

Ahli Sidab recorded their first victory in the league as they blanked Bahla 3-0 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The hosts dominated the first set winning it 25-11. Asaad al Battashi, head coach of Ahli Sidab, instructed the spikers to continue the same form but saw a good comeback from Bahla in the second set. However, Ahli Sidab took the set 25-23 and in the deciding set, Bahla players failed to hang on till the end and lost it 25-17.

The 2020-2021 volleyball first division league featured the participation of seven teams including Seeb, Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Sohar, Masirah, Ahli Sidab and Bahla.

The 36th edition of the league began on January 8 under the restricted medical protocol. Titleholders Al Salam commenced their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bahla. The scoreline ended as 25-13, 25-14, 25-14. The second successive win for Al Salam was against neighbours Sohar as they beat them 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Adil Al Balushi