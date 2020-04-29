Al Jisr Foundation pledges 2M OMR to fight covid-19

Muscat: In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Oman’s Al Jisr Foundation has pledged a total of 2 million OMR, out of which a contribution of 1 million OMR has been made towards the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Fund to build on the national efforts to combat the impact of the outbreak through expedited purchases of ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE’s) and medical supplies. While

the remaining 1 million OMR will be deployed to directly support the Royal and Khoula Hospitals’ operations with necessary medical equipment. This also includes the provision of 16 ambulances to the Health Directorates in both Al Dakhiliyah and Al Batina Regions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Head of Foundation, Dina Al Khalili, comments on this commitment, “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the incredible action and precautionary measures undertaken by the Supreme Committee to ensure the safety of our communities, under the wise guidance and leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said. We are all living in unprecedented times due to this global pandemic. The civil society currently plays a crucial role building on the Government’s response to this pandemic and our team is working tirelessly to coordinate with multiple Government units as we continue our efforts to transform communities through ensuring equitable access to opportunities in health and social welfare.”

Following the pledge announcement, Al Jisr launched a social initiative to help nationals and residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic in Oman with food packages, vital medical supplies and utility bill payments. Families affected by hardship had registered for this initiative via a link, announced on social media channels, which had seen over 6,000 applications in under 24 hours. The lists have been sorted and prioritized for implementation to start this week. Al Jisr is currently working closely with the Ministry of Social Development, their designated committees across Oman as well as the charity groups in every Wilayat to ensure thatnthey reach more people.

Additionally, over the last week, the Foundation had completed the distribution of ration to a total of 1,000 families in Al Amerat and Qurayat as part of this initiative. While efforts to distribute 3,000 ration boxes in Khasab, Bukha, Diba and Madha in Musandam are underway this week.